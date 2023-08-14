Short Interest in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Declines By 37.2%

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 272,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 179,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,508.2% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 147,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 141,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $14.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $500.73. 1,035,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,216. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.