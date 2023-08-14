Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Rises By 10.0%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

ITTOY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It engages in the provision of information services-related to science and engineering; maintenance, operation, and monitoring services; system and network support, system construction, and IT-related training services; IT systems operation and management, infrastructure operation and management, business and application operation and management, and satellite communications and broadcasting operation services; sale of network and security-related equipment, storage-related devices, software and other peripheral devices, etc., and provision of related consulting, deployment/building and support services, as well as building facility operation and management activities for computer centers; and provision of helpdesk and contact center operation services, IT education and training services, creation of instructional manuals, outbound services and back-office services.

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.