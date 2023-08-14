Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Rises By 10.0%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
ITTOY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.17.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU Techno-Solutions
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.