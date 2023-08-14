Short Interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Increases By 10.4%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Insider Activity at Laureate Education
In other news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $127,560.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,771 shares in the company, valued at $964,857.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Laureate Education
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 135.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
