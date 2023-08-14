Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Decreases By 19.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,175.0 days.
Moncler Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MONRF opened at $68.00 on Monday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.
About Moncler
