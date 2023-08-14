Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Decreases By 19.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 817,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,175.0 days.

Moncler Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MONRF opened at $68.00 on Monday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

