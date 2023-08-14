Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Declines By 24.8%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,370,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 20,450,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.87. 9,789,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,305,459. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 7.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 26.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

