Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Decreases By 35.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OCDDY stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.
About Ocado Group
