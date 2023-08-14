Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Decreases By 35.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the July 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDDY stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

About Ocado Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.