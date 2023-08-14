Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Decreases By 25.4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter worth $307,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $182,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 73,933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 53,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth $413,000. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Price Performance

NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $15.81. 486,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Opera Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 185.72%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

