Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Declines By 31.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of POAHY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,057. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

