Short Interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expands By 17.5%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,232. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

