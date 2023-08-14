Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Increases By 18.8%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 20.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.47. 60,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,664. The company has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.71. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 943,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 637,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

Further Reading

