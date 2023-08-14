Short Interest in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rises By 16.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. 412,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,867. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $135,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock worth $1,561,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Featured Stories

