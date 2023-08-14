Short Interest in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Decreases By 23.6%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. 26,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,393. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SILK. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

