Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Grows By 24.5%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of SMXWW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

