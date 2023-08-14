Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Drops By 27.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonder Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONDW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonder

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.