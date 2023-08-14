Short Interest in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Decreases By 24.1%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spruce Power news, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky bought 39,689 shares of Spruce Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,751.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 363,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,968. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan J. Ledecky purchased 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,751.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 363,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian S. Fong acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,489.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 126,417 shares of company stock worth $100,506. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spruce Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spruce Power during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Power Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPRU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Spruce Power has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 120.93%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.