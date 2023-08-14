Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Increases By 37.5%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TD Price Performance

NASDAQ GLG remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 65,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,129. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. TD has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TD by 1,346.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TD by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TD in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

