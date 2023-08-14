Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Increases By 37.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

TCON opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCON

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.