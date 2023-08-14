Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Drops By 27.4%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 972,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 635,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.77. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

