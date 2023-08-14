Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 32.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,413,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 3,555,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,133.0 days.
Zalando Stock Up 10.4 %
OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Zalando has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $45.50.
About Zalando
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zalando
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.