Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Decreases By 32.1%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,413,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 3,555,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,133.0 days.

Zalando Stock Up 10.4 %

OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Zalando has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

