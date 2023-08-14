Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SBSW opened at $6.79 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 991.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

