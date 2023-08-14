Siebert Williams Shank Downgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Hold

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.48.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Range Resources stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,740. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

