Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Siegfried Stock Performance

Shares of SGFEF opened at $855.00 on Monday. Siegfried has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $855.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $804.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.09.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Siegfried in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Siegfried

(Get Free Report)

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.