Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Short Interest Update

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGML traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 938,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $43.18.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
