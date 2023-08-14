Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $34.96. 5,340,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,725,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.