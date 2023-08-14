Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $434.67. 221,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,500. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

