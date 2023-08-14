Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 20,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,025. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
