Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 71,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. 20,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,025. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.71% and a negative return on equity of 254.24%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

