Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,124. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

