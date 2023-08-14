Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 499 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in JFrog were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,853,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,873,072.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 523,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 670,106 shares of company stock worth $18,289,644 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.