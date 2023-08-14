Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 556 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $11.83 on Monday, reaching $520.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,527. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

