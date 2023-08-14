Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 630 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock remained flat at $44.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

