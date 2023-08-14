Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Shares of 600 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,531,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,914,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

