Silicon Valley Capital Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,725,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,293,797. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $753.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

