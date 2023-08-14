SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,249,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000.

SILVERspac Stock Up 0.1 %

SLVR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.44. 27,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. SILVERspac has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

