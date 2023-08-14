Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Trading Down 1.1%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, an investment holding company, engages in the integrated plantations business worldwide. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, coconut, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel; processing and sale of rubber and sugar; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

