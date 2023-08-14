Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.2 days.

Skanska AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Skanska AB has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes.

