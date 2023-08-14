Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Up 1.5%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 108,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 324,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Skillsoft

Skillsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $220.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.