Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Adeia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Up 0.3 %

ADEA stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

