Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

NYSE RF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

