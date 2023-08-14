Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,275 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

