Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SOHOB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.65. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

