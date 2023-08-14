Souders Financial Advisors Buys 12,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 384.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 130,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 103,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.17 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,590. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

