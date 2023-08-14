Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 216,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 95,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.67. 42,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Articles

