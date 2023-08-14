Souders Financial Advisors Sells 7,428 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

