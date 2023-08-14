SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,460,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 17,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,979,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,449. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $514.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other SoundHound AI news, VP Majid Emami sold 68,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $302,031.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 301,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,332,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,647 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 23.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 38.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

