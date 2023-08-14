South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
