SPACE ID Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $92.77 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 356,837,066.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25997512 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,627,074.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

