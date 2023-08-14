SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PTIN traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.