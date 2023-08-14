SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $58,988,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,770,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,886,000 after purchasing an additional 627,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

