SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,264 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 638,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

