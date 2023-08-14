SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 22,642 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. 208,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,082. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.